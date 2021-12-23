Update #89.1

Dear fans!
This is the last update for you this year. Thank you for your support all year long. We wish all of you and your families Happy Holidays!
KNOWN ISSUE: VR CRASH
- As long as we will be able to fix this issue we suggest this temporary solution for this problem. Please change the resolution in Steam VR to lower than 2160 per eye.
BUG FIX: General
- FIXED shoulder button issue when a controller is used.
- FIXED save issue the settings of Room Lights menu.
- FIXED fading issue in the main menu when the player clicks on the select table.
BUG FIX: POSTAL Redux Retro
- FIXED the wrong score value of the pop bumpers when they are flashing in the rules.
BUG FIX: POSTAL Redux SS
- FIXED one of the rewards for Stumpy’s Special that should add 5 kills but added 10 kills instead of. Now it adds 8 kills.
- FIXED artwork and lamps of multipliers and the ball save to be centered properly.
- FIXED that issue when the ball stocks on the cover.
BUG FIX: POSTAL Redux Remake
- FIXED an issue that makes Lamp Hunter mode unplayable.
- BALANCED scoring (from 500,000 to 800,000 points) for a shot in Rampage mode.
- FIXED an issue that causes cut off animation on the dmd display in BBQ Multiball.
BUG FIX: POSTAL Redux Deluxe
- FIXED the wrong description of the ROADKILL JACKPOT in the rules that should say “After 6 million points…”.
- FIXED the wrong description of the LEVEL 2 - SHANTY TOWN in the rules that should say “Hit spot targets 2 times…”.
- FIXED ramps on the mini playfield to be able to shoot the ball on them easier.
- BALANCED kill value to achieve a jackpot. From now on only 4 kills are needed instead of 5.
- BALANCED completion score for the 10 modes. From now on the completion reward is doubled, for example the first mode, The Home gives 2 million points.
Changed files in this update