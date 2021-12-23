 Skip to content

Geometric Sniper - Z update for 23 December 2021

Improvements and bug fixes: #0.0.1.01

Improvements and bug fixes:

  • Now, in case you don't want to see the story, just hold the dialog's next button;
  • Improved weapons description, making it easier to know the strengths and weaknesses of each weapon. To access this information, just click on the "i" in the gun shop;
  • Changed tutorial of interactive items in 2nd mission;
  • More landmines in the 4th mission;
  • Bug fixes and performance improvement;

