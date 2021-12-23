Improvements and bug fixes: #0.0.1.01

Improvements and bug fixes:
- Now, in case you don't want to see the story, just hold the dialog's next button;
- Improved weapons description, making it easier to know the strengths and weaknesses of each weapon. To access this information, just click on the "i" in the gun shop;
- Changed tutorial of interactive items in 2nd mission;
- More landmines in the 4th mission;
- Bug fixes and performance improvement;
To find out more about it, enter our Discord!
We'll be happy to see you there!
If you have any suggestions for the game, feel free to let us know, we'd be happy to know!
Changed files in this update