Little patch before the holidays begin. I was on the Lakeview Discord today, talking about my plans for the game, and realised I should probably talk about them here too.
Right now there’s stuff that don't seem to do anything at all, or stuff that seem to have no reward.
I’m planning a big update for the first quarter of 2022 that will add a proper challenge system to the game. It will basically be a list of images, that I can use to hint at certain things being possible, and will act as this hidden guide through the game. Completing the challenges will unlock new items for the replicator and maybe even some Episode specific “shortcuts” and whatnot.
How’s that sound? Now back to the matters at hand!
Changelog v0.31
All Episodes:
- Dynamite sticks shouldn’t stop burning when put into containers anymore
Episode 3:
- Added a hiding place in the penthouse bedroom
- Fixed the ending not activating if the characters are dead
- Fixed the tractor sliding out of its place when hit
- Fixed the robot getting stuck when falling from the roof
- Increased the time the robot cleans up messes
- Reduced the robot speed increase after being watered
- The phone should still explode if put into a container (after being taken out, that is)
- The rooster won’t get stunned by the weight anymore, but takes less sharp objects to stun after that
- Made the hockeystick unbreakable
- The basic replicator in the lab is now yellow. After beating the episode, the real replicator will appear in the lab.
- The electric knife will now explode from contact with water
