Hello!

Little patch before the holidays begin. I was on the Lakeview Discord today, talking about my plans for the game, and realised I should probably talk about them here too.

Right now there’s stuff that don't seem to do anything at all, or stuff that seem to have no reward.

I’m planning a big update for the first quarter of 2022 that will add a proper challenge system to the game. It will basically be a list of images, that I can use to hint at certain things being possible, and will act as this hidden guide through the game. Completing the challenges will unlock new items for the replicator and maybe even some Episode specific “shortcuts” and whatnot.

How’s that sound? Now back to the matters at hand!

Changelog v0.31

All Episodes:

Dynamite sticks shouldn’t stop burning when put into containers anymore

Episode 3: