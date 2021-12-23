Patch v1.0.19960

- [Critical] Fixed controller bug that caused dragging puzzles not to be solvable if sensitivity was low.
- Translation graphics fixes in Santa's Workshop.
- Character no hair when wearing hats fixed.
- Controller switching fixes.
