 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Escape Simulator update for 23 December 2021

Patch v1.0.19960

Share · View all patches · Build 7933104 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • [Critical] Fixed controller bug that caused dragging puzzles not to be solvable if sensitivity was low.
  • Translation graphics fixes in Santa's Workshop.
  • Character no hair when wearing hats fixed.
  • Controller switching fixes.

Changed files in this update

Escape Simulator Windows Depot 1435791
  • Loading history…
Escape Simulator Mac Depot 1435792
  • Loading history…
Escape Simulator Linux Depot 1435793
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.