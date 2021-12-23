Refactoring patch complete

This patch completely reworks how simulation of schematics work. This should increase simulation speed, fix random crashes from a memory leak and a race condition and make UI components work in fast simulation mode. This might not sound too exciting, but soon I will add more screen components (the old one doesn't work now and will be removed), a new keyboard component, file and networking components.
You may notice that your watched state has been disconnected after upgrading to this patch.
Changed files in this update