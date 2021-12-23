 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Turing Complete update for 23 December 2021

Refactoring patch complete

Share · View all patches · Build 7933069 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch completely reworks how simulation of schematics work. This should increase simulation speed, fix random crashes from a memory leak and a race condition and make UI components work in fast simulation mode. This might not sound too exciting, but soon I will add more screen components (the old one doesn't work now and will be removed), a new keyboard component, file and networking components.

You may notice that your watched state has been disconnected after upgrading to this patch.

Changed files in this update

MacOs Depot 1444482
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 1444483
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1444484
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.