EA update **Hot-fix** #9

-Added new camps.
-Added new enemies.
-Added new interest points.
-Added three Envoys for each factions god that sells interesting weapons.
-Added new port villages in each faction area.
-Added new loot to containers.
-Added new icons to unique items.
-Added AI IK.
-Added player death loot marker to map and minimap.
-Added player login/logout server messages.
-Added mineable coal.
-Added drinking and refilling waterskins from all water sources.
-Fixed drinks removing food buffs.
-Fixed Dweller death animation.
-Fixed player initial rotation.
-Fixed crouching.
-Tweaked loot list.
-Tweaked main menu flower for performance boost.
-Tweaked waterskin item to be a single item.
-Reworked of armor stats to make each tier viable.
-Changed summons to die on player death.
-Created Villager NPCs for all towns.
-Made geese have unique surprise (0.o).
-Updated spawn points to trace for ground.
-Updated Mammoth attack range.
-Updated horizontal pawn collision preset.
