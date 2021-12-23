EA update **Hot-fix** #9

Share · View all patches · Build 7933063 · Last edited 23 December 2021 – 14:09:24 UTC by Wendy

-Added new camps.

-Added new enemies.

-Added new interest points.

-Added three Envoys for each factions god that sells interesting weapons.

-Added new port villages in each faction area.

-Added new loot to containers.

-Added new icons to unique items.

-Added AI IK.

-Added player death loot marker to map and minimap.

-Added player login/logout server messages.

-Added mineable coal.

-Added drinking and refilling waterskins from all water sources.

-Fixed drinks removing food buffs.

-Fixed Dweller death animation.

-Fixed player initial rotation.

-Fixed crouching.

-Tweaked loot list.

-Tweaked main menu flower for performance boost.

-Tweaked waterskin item to be a single item.

-Reworked of armor stats to make each tier viable.

-Changed summons to die on player death.

-Created Villager NPCs for all towns.

-Made geese have unique surprise (0.o).

-Updated spawn points to trace for ground.

-Updated Mammoth attack range.

-Updated horizontal pawn collision preset.