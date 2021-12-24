Christmas update! (updated rosters, layout on big resolutions, bug fixes...)

Hello,

First or all we would like to thank you for all the amazing messages and feedback you sent us the last weeks.

We have just deployed a new update of the game which contains an update of all the rosters.

Here is the complete list of improvements contained in the update:

Fixed sending contract in the American league when using non euro currency

Improved User Interface layout on 1440p resolutions

Updated the rosters of all the teams in the game

Team winning European League 2 is now qualified for European League 1

Fixed number of groups for the European League 3

Fixed number of foreign players allowed in French League 2

Fixed Teams qualifying for the Polish league

Fixed Teams qualifying for the Belarusian league

Fixed Teams qualifying for the Estonian-Latvian league

Improved simulation speed estimation when creating a new career

Improved creation of competitions’ schedules

Improved relegation/promotion in the Russian 1st league

Fixed bug not saving the name of the arena in the dataeditor when creating a new team

Fixed layout issue in the dataeditor after adding a team

Added display of averages in the dataeditor

Please feel free to text here on Steam or on our discord server if you notice any problem or would like a new feature included in the game.

Happy holidays!