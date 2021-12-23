 Skip to content

Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu update for 23 December 2021

Version 1.0.4

Hi All,

Just a small update, probably my last one before taking a few days off for christmas, its been an intense year and I am pretty exhausted.

Changes:

  • Can now abandon a fight when you are knocked down, by holding the pause button - handy for if chasing 3 stars and want to retry
  • Can now also reload the same level by holding down pause when you have won/lost
  • A few minor fixes to characters and scenery
  • Improved layout of leaderboards + highlighted your name on it

