Version 1.0.4

Hi All,
Just a small update, probably my last one before taking a few days off for christmas, its been an intense year and I am pretty exhausted.
Changes:
- Can now abandon a fight when you are knocked down, by holding the pause button - handy for if chasing 3 stars and want to retry
- Can now also reload the same level by holding down pause when you have won/lost
- A few minor fixes to characters and scenery
- Improved layout of leaderboards + highlighted your name on it
Changed files in this update