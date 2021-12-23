 Skip to content

Leaf Blower Revolution - Idle Game update for 23 December 2021

Update v2.7.0

Last edited by Wendy

  • Shards: [spoiler]Add shards to crafted leaves to further increase their stats[/spoiler]
  • New pet: [spoiler]Hippo[/spoiler]
  • Tower ALBs spawn in the [spoiler]Leaf Tower[/spoiler] after buying the upgrade
  • Uniques/Pets upgrade cost rounding issues fixed
  • Auto-use Scrolls
  • CP -> Cheese Converter removed
  • Crafting buttons repositioned (sorry, muscle memory)
  • Digging on the moon may yield Cheese (2% chance, Nuclear Shovel only)
  • Scrolling in dialogs while holding down shift will move a whole page, holding down ctrl will move to the start or end
  • Shift+LClick on materials will change to the relevant spawn area
  • The Artifacts list now shows an area button to change to the relevant spawn area
  • Auto dig resource amount fixed
  • Options added: draw materials / draw dig items / drew equipment
  • New challenge: Obsidian% (bonus not decided yet, using the same as claw% as a placeholder)
  • The challenge list now shows both the fastest offline and online time
  • More backpack storage for crafted leaves
  • New crafted leaf stat: Auto-collect Curses
  • Celestial upgrades cost reduced a bit
  • Crunchy Towers upgrades locked behind highest floor stat (>= 500f to unlock)
  • Farming upgrade bot (MLC shop)
  • Leafsink Harbor background fixed: the seagull now carries the fish in its beak instead of its feet
  • CTRL+Alt+Shift on tower floor selection button changes floor by 5000
  • Game crashes should be fixed

Leaf Blower Idle Content Depot 1468261
