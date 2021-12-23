- Shards: [spoiler]Add shards to crafted leaves to further increase their stats[/spoiler]
- New pet: [spoiler]Hippo[/spoiler]
- Tower ALBs spawn in the [spoiler]Leaf Tower[/spoiler] after buying the upgrade
- Uniques/Pets upgrade cost rounding issues fixed
- Auto-use Scrolls
- CP -> Cheese Converter removed
- Crafting buttons repositioned (sorry, muscle memory)
- Digging on the moon may yield Cheese (2% chance, Nuclear Shovel only)
- Scrolling in dialogs while holding down shift will move a whole page, holding down ctrl will move to the start or end
- Shift+LClick on materials will change to the relevant spawn area
- The Artifacts list now shows an area button to change to the relevant spawn area
- Auto dig resource amount fixed
- Options added: draw materials / draw dig items / drew equipment
- New challenge: Obsidian% (bonus not decided yet, using the same as claw% as a placeholder)
- The challenge list now shows both the fastest offline and online time
- More backpack storage for crafted leaves
- New crafted leaf stat: Auto-collect Curses
- Celestial upgrades cost reduced a bit
- Crunchy Towers upgrades locked behind highest floor stat (>= 500f to unlock)
- Farming upgrade bot (MLC shop)
- Leafsink Harbor background fixed: the seagull now carries the fish in its beak instead of its feet
- CTRL+Alt+Shift on tower floor selection button changes floor by 5000
- Game crashes should be fixed
Leaf Blower Revolution - Idle Game update for 23 December 2021
Update v2.7.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
