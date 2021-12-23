Map Pack DLC and Version 1.4 Update

The new Map Pack DLC releases today for Transport INC. This map pack adds 20 new maps to free play mode. Start your transportation business in all new countries and continents. For more information and to purchase this Map Pack, visit the Map Pack DLC page.

We are also releasing the free Version 1.4 update. This version includes new features like building and upgrading airports, a new vehicle licensing structure and more. We also made balancing adjustments and improved the AI (with more improvements to come soon).

A full change log is posted below. We are looking forward to your feedback on this new version. Be sure to join our Discord and let us know what you think.

Happy holidays and happy transporting to all!

Stay safe!

Team

Transport INC

Version 1.4 Change Log

Major Changes:

Added 20 new maps (Map Pack DLC must be purchased to access new maps)

Weekly challenges have been added with achievements (internet connection required)

Cargo vehicles have been separated from passenger vehicles and require their own licenses to be purchased

Planes now have a size category and can only land at airports that support their size

Added the ability to build airports in any city

Airports now have sizes and can be upgraded to support larger planes

Depot rebalance: The upkeep cost for each depot will increase based on the number of depots you own

Vehicle Managers Improvement: Repair location can now be chosen to improve profits

AI Improvements (more to come soon)

Minor Changes: