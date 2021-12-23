Map Pack DLC and Version 1.4 Update

The new Map Pack DLC releases today for Transport INC. This map pack adds 20 new maps to free play mode. Start your transportation business in all new countries and continents. For more information and to purchase this Map Pack, visit the Map Pack DLC page.
We are also releasing the free Version 1.4 update. This version includes new features like building and upgrading airports, a new vehicle licensing structure and more. We also made balancing adjustments and improved the AI (with more improvements to come soon).
A full change log is posted below. We are looking forward to your feedback on this new version. Be sure to join our Discord and let us know what you think.
Happy holidays and happy transporting to all!
Stay safe!
- Team
Transport INC
Version 1.4 Change Log
Major Changes:
- Added 20 new maps (Map Pack DLC must be purchased to access new maps)
- Weekly challenges have been added with achievements (internet connection required)
- Cargo vehicles have been separated from passenger vehicles and require their own licenses to be purchased
- Planes now have a size category and can only land at airports that support their size
- Added the ability to build airports in any city
- Airports now have sizes and can be upgraded to support larger planes
- Depot rebalance: The upkeep cost for each depot will increase based on the number of depots you own
- Vehicle Managers Improvement: Repair location can now be chosen to improve profits
- AI Improvements (more to come soon)
Minor Changes:
- Added the ability to use mouse wheel to scroll through menus
- Fixed issues with Chapter 8 time limit condition
- Fixed planes not being allowed in Chapter 8
- Updated selected city menu to show all cities with available demands
- Improved depot menu: Upgrade tab added to make it easier to see upgrade costs and benefits
- Vehicle breakdown rebalance: The random chance for a vehicle breakdown has been improved
- Fixed issue with ending stats screen on Chapter 12
- Fixed issue with finish campaign achievement sometimes not being unlocked after completing the game
- When choosing a route, you can see how many busses are on each route
- Issues with Chapter 10 goals were fixed
