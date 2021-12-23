Christmas update: B131

Dear skippers,

We are back with the next update for UBOAT.

Quick summary

We prepared a quick summary of features added by this update in the following video. We hope that you'll enjoy it:

Merry Christmas!

First of all we wanted to wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!!! A big thank you to all of you for your great support!

We added a Christmas tree placeable in the control room to get you into the holiday spirit while playing. You can add or remove it by talking with the warehouse worker about upgrading your ship.

In this version UBOAT is available also in Japanese thanks to incredible work of Surumeika1987, Largo, [JP]AWPsan and 泥遊戯!

There were also major updates to other languages:

Portuguese localisation update by AlexShuma.

Czech localisation update by Spid3rCZ.

French localisation update by FvJ and Placebo.

Korean localisation update by Zaswedx.

Chinese localisation update by SparrowSHEN (Q:173678441).

Italian localisation update by BeeTLe BeTHLeHeM.

Spanish localisation update by Tordo.

Turkish localisation update by tokyo.

Russian localisation update by Hard.

English localisation update by Steve.

Polish localisation update.

We and the whole UBOAT community deeply appreciate your work. Thank you!

New effects

We added numerous new effects to the game that should increase the immersion during play-time:

Camera lens is now wetted by water.

Seawater is splashing on the conning tower during dives.

Rain is now denser, doesn't rain under the roofs and splashes onto surfaces.

Marine snow under the sea surface.

Periscopes now leave a foam trail behind them.

Rendering was reworked to increase viewing distance in all view modes.

Periscope eyepiece now has raytraced reflections from the lens.

Kriegsmarine's Type 1934 destroyers

You will now be sometimes accompanied by these heavily armed warships.

In the current version, you will encounter them mostly on Mediterranean during a newly added mission type that we will describe in a minute below.

Compass

We added a compass to the main user interface. It will increase your overall awareness by informing you about nearby enemies, mission objectives and ports.

Routine hydrophone checks

Routinely performing hydrophone checks of your surroundings was quickly becoming old. For this reason, we added a button that performs this procedure automatically. Once you click it, the boat will dive to an optimal depth, radioman will listen there for 5 minutes and then your u-boat will surface and replenish air - all done automatically.

Escort duties on Mediterranean

This update introduces a new mission type - escort duty for troopships travelling towards Africa. You will be assisted by German destroyers acting as the last line of defence, while your own objective is to detect incoming enemies and sink them before they reach the convoy.

More populated sea

In this version we added many small changes that should contribute towards making the sea feel more populated and make it easier to find targets for yourself.

We also ensured that English Channel is more dangerous with numerous warship and aircraft patrols.

Periscope rework

Many things about the periscopes and UZO were improved:

There are now video tutorials that explain how to use each tool.

User interface was reworked to give it more self-explaining, organized and practical layout.

Textures on periscopes were improved, especially on the observation periscope.

As mentioned earlier, we added new effects that especially affect immersion of the periscopes - their lens will become wet from water and there are now raytraced reflections on the eyepiece.

Manual mode in FPP

We know that this change has been requested a lot - from now on, if you play in FPP and activate a device, you will then enter directly into its manual mode, without entering the intermediate TPP view.

You can also leave the station using a newly added button and remain in FPP all the time this way.

