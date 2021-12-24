Dungeon Conundrum Released

Dungeon Conundrum is now released for purchase with a price of $2.99 US dollars.

Hope you enjoy playing the game, solving puzzles, completing rooms and collecting tokens. We have worked hard to develop and publish this game and aim to solve any issues that may hinder player experience.

There are a few hurdles the development team are still working on:

Making the game pause if the controller becomes disconnected (when using a controller).

Making the game pause when the steam overlay is in use.

The development team have been working on these few fixes and hopefully will be able to release an update fixing these in the coming month. However these should not hinder regular play and can be worked around by pausing the game before doing either of these things (for the controller disconnect you can pause after with the keyboard).

We hope you enjoy the game, and we look forward to any feedback given. Enjoy!

Dungeon Conundrum Development Team