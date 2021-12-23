 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

PixageFX update for 23 December 2021

1.0.5.841 is OUT!! New features added to ADD IMAGE GENERATOR

Share · View all patches · Build 7932646 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New feature added : GENERATOR>ADD IMAGE

You can match an image you add with the background image with the Add image generator. We have added several blending methods for this.

Changed files in this update

PixageFX Content Depot 1516051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.