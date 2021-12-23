1.0.5.841 is OUT!! New features added to ADD IMAGE GENERATOR

New feature added : GENERATOR>ADD IMAGE
You can match an image you add with the background image with the Add image generator. We have added several blending methods for this.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
New feature added : GENERATOR>ADD IMAGE
You can match an image you add with the background image with the Add image generator. We have added several blending methods for this.
Changed files in this update