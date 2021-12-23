SCUM - Hotfix 0.6.18.41893

Heya folks, we're back with a quick hotfix! Check it out!

Fixed the bug where you could not choose the Thai language.

Fixed the bug where a certain bridge could not be crossed.

Added Christmas radio.

Implemented DLSS 2.0.

Added the Cruiser bike in multiple colors.

Also a PSA:

We are aware of the issues with the corrupted DBs on the servers hosted by GPortal and are working on resolving it for them. It is a more complicated issue since it made an appearance before the patch, so it is not related with us. We are aware of the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.

In the meanwhile we are also happy to announce we have opened up new official servers hosted with Ping Perfect you can check out!