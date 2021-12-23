 Skip to content

Airship Academy Playtest update for 23 December 2021

Holiday patch 0.6.2.4 - 23th December 2021 is released!

Branch: Playtest-Default

What's new?

New quest system
  • Port/NPC based quest system
  • Quest related fleets and locations now have unique icons for better quest tracking.
New airframes and Updated enemy fleets
  • New airframe: "Snow basilisk gunboat", they maybe small but surely can pack a punch.

    (only available as an opponent)
  • New airframe: "Aetherfalcon gunboat", These ships compensate their low durability with

    superior mobility. (only available as an opponent)
  • Updated the majority of fleets in the game for more variety and fun gameplay

    experience.
Graphical updates
  • Graphics upgrades and optimization on all areas in the game.
  • Replaced Pirnmill port with better design and high-fidelity 3d model.
  • Fleets will now display a flagship with all their escorts in travel.
  • Improved Olivier's thumbnail.
UI/UX improvements
  • Updated Battle and Shipyard UI/UX.
  • Strafing action now comes with its own UI element for more precise control.
  • Enlarged text size in various areas for better readability.
Miscellaneous
  • Upgraded Ramming system for more immersive and exciting gameplay.
  • Better camera zoom system.
Bug fixes
  • Fixed blurry texts.
  • Fixed officer's portrait state does not revert after respawn.
  • Fixed consuming supply crate does not remove the visual from the inventory.

