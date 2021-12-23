Holiday patch 0.6.2.4 - 23th December 2021 is released!
Branch: Playtest-Default
What's new?
New quest system
- Port/NPC based quest system
- Quest related fleets and locations now have unique icons for better quest tracking.
New airframes and Updated enemy fleets
- New airframe: "Snow basilisk gunboat", they maybe small but surely can pack a punch.
(only available as an opponent)
- New airframe: "Aetherfalcon gunboat", These ships compensate their low durability with
superior mobility. (only available as an opponent)
- Updated the majority of fleets in the game for more variety and fun gameplay
experience.
Graphical updates
-
Graphics upgrades and optimization on all areas in the game.
- Replaced Pirnmill port with better design and high-fidelity 3d model.
- Fleets will now display a flagship with all their escorts in travel.
- Improved Olivier's thumbnail.
UI/UX improvements
-
Updated Battle and Shipyard UI/UX.
- Strafing action now comes with its own UI element for more precise control.
- Enlarged text size in various areas for better readability.
Miscellaneous
-
Upgraded Ramming system for more immersive and exciting gameplay.
- Better camera zoom system.
Bug fixes
- Fixed blurry texts.
- Fixed officer's portrait state does not revert after respawn.
- Fixed consuming supply crate does not remove the visual from the inventory.
Changed files in this update