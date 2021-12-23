Coin Treasures - Christmas Update

Merry Christmas!
This Christmas we are releasing yet another major update to Coin Treasures! With this Christmas Update we are changing a couple of ways Coin Treasures is played and we are very pleased with the results, it’s a lot of fun!
One major change is that Artifacts, Powerups and Quest Items don’t give Coins anymore. (The Gold Bar still is) but the way to acquire Coins is now through the Quest Log by completing quests. We also added new Quests to be collected so check this out it’s so fun!
This way we are making use of the Quest Log and Treasure Exchange a lot more! It also solves some Super Late Game Balancing issues that we encountered.
We hope you have a great play during this Awesome time of the year!
Changelog
Gamebalancing
- Artifacts, Powerups and Quest Items now only give Treasure and Score
Quests now give Coins or Powerups
- Initial time between Powerdowns decreased to 5 minutes
- The Auto Dropper minimum droprate is reduced to 0,3 seconds
- Increase Click Rate Upgrade can now go even higher
- Auto Dropper Drop Rate can now be Upgrade to go even faster
Features
- Added additional Quests
- Player Leaderboard entry is now colored Red for easier lookup
- Added Option to set the Brightness of the game
- Added Mouse Button Holding to Drop Coins
Bugfixes
- Several minor User Interface fixes
- Made Options window more responsive
Changed files in this update