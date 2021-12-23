Coin Treasures - Christmas Update

Merry Christmas!

This Christmas we are releasing yet another major update to Coin Treasures! With this Christmas Update we are changing a couple of ways Coin Treasures is played and we are very pleased with the results, it’s a lot of fun!

One major change is that Artifacts, Powerups and Quest Items don’t give Coins anymore. (The Gold Bar still is) but the way to acquire Coins is now through the Quest Log by completing quests. We also added new Quests to be collected so check this out it’s so fun!

This way we are making use of the Quest Log and Treasure Exchange a lot more! It also solves some Super Late Game Balancing issues that we encountered.

We hope you have a great play during this Awesome time of the year!

Changelog

Gamebalancing

Artifacts, Powerups and Quest Items now only give Treasure and Score

Quests now give Coins or Powerups

Initial time between Powerdowns decreased to 5 minutes

The Auto Dropper minimum droprate is reduced to 0,3 seconds

Increase Click Rate Upgrade can now go even higher

Auto Dropper Drop Rate can now be Upgrade to go even faster

Features

Added additional Quests

Player Leaderboard entry is now colored Red for easier lookup

Added Option to set the Brightness of the game

Added Mouse Button Holding to Drop Coins

Bugfixes