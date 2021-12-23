Patch 1.0.13 is now live!

• Merry Christmas! We gift all players Christmas Survivor skins and 500 propcoins!

• Introducing Ether - an additional currency that players will receive for duplicates, and with which you can also buy Propboxes

• Introducing Hard Mode - now, when 4 generators have been repaired and all 4 Survivors are still alive, Hard Mode will be activated, during which the Killer's base speed increases by 4% until one of the Survivors dies. Hard Mode parameters are subject to change and addition in the future

• Customization - added new skin for Impostor

• Voice commands - the "EZ" command has been changed to "Damn!"

• Impostor - after additional tests, the speed in the form of a prop was slightly reduced, but the Impostor will still be faster than the Survivors

• Banshee - fixed that Scream was breaking the doors incorrectly

• Hypnochair - fixed a bug due to which the Killer could get stuck near the Hypnochair if he was stunned at the last moment before placing a Survivor

• Survivor - fixed a bug due to which it was possible to heal with the Medkit while moving

• Mable - updated appearance of Street Kid and Street Artist skins

• Settings - fixed incorrect switching of window mode, added "Borderless" mode

• Settings - fixed that the game could crash when switching the screen resolution

• Minor UI, sounds and maps improvements