Happy Holidays from us at Wilhelmsen Studios!

I was thinking we could start by taking a brief journey through the year so far, focusing on the biggest new features that has been added to the simulator.



2021 started with the 0.75 update, where Apollo received its huge TSS-update. In addition the Command Module Optics Subsystem with its Telescope and Sextant was created, and the 3rd campaign was added, an Apollo 8 type of mission focusing on the CSM.





P52 was also added so you could use these scopes to align the IMU, and to align it with the preferred or nominal direction.

It also added Trans-Earth Injection burn to get back to Earth from Lunar Orbit, and a complete update to the Apollo Command Module interior with the laser-scan by Smithsonian.







And lastly the Cloud Rendering System was added.



Next was the 0.80/0.81 update where we saw many updates to the CSM and LM systems, Saturn V abort modes and CSM/LM basic failures, a full Lunar Module exterior update, the addition of the last campaign, Campaign IV: The End of the Decade, covering the Lunar Module, and the first version of the Apollo Mission Control Multiplayer Mode was added. Both Gemini and Mercury had multiple new iterations to their systems as well.









Then the 0.82 continued to add a lot of improvements to the CSM and LM systems and to the AGC/LGC DSKY rendering. It also added the first preliminary VR implementation for Apollo.





The 0.83 continued to iterate on the CSM systems, Gemini systems and Mercury systems. It's main feature was the CSM ECS update, and the EECOM station in MOCR received a new channel to monitor it. The COAS reticle texture was also updated.













We then started to host an official event called MOCR Monday, with the primary goal of testing the Apollo Mission Control multiplayer module at a larger scale to fix networking issues. The first few sessions had some major technical difficulties but the logic slowly evolved to correct these. MOCR Monday have had 9 sessions so far, where a full Apollo 10 style mission was performed with various results. Each monday, one part of the mission was played. For the last two sessions, most of the technical issues related to networking and stability was solved and we had zero disconnects and loading issues. I recommend all of you to try it out again as we start a new Mercury and Apollo mission next year. We are hosting a MOCR Monday session next Monday as well.



The 0.84 updated continued the ECS path and added the Lunar Module ECS system and Lunar Stay operations. A new crew management interface was added to help with some basic crew related tasks, and the Lunar Module interior received some big corrections and changes. The TELMU station in MOCR also received a channel to monitor the LM ECS. In addition, multiple Mercury and Gemini old-timer issues was resolved.













Lastly, the 0.85 update came with many tweaks to the Mercury ECS, and updated many of the Mercury and Gemini checklists. Gemini procedures was improved and made more realistic.







In the latest patch, I added a new holiday special "event", and fixed the MOCR Room Settings screen. Your settings are now stored between sessions.



Reentry is part of the Winter Sale and is 25% off. During the sale, there will be a seasonal special mode that will render some decorative elements to the Mission Control Centers as well as a Santa Hat on your avatars head. This is to test a new system that we can use to have some fun on the various seasonal events over the year.

This feature can be toggled off from the Graphics Settings in Main Menu, or the Room Settings in MOCR.



Thank you all for following the project during 2021, for providing feedback and bug reports, and for taking part in the Reentry Community here on Steam and Discord, and a special thanks to all the Test Pilots, community moderators and all the contributors who has been working hard to help out with the project.

Happy Holidays!