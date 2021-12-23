- Fixed an issue where some users were unable to interact with a recharge station outside of Parts and Service.
- Fixed an issue with Freddy being available too early when exiting the sewers.
- Fixed an issue with users not being able to interact with arcades.
- Fixed an issue with a mission objective repeating itself and not properly updating.
- Moved two Retro CDs due to issues with Freddy being intermittently accessible. They’ve been pulled out of El Chips and Prize Counter and placed elsewhere in the world.
- Fixed an issue with security badges being available multiple times when they’re not supposed to.
Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach update for 23 December 2021
Update notes for Dec 23
Patchnotes via Steam Community
