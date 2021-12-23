 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach update for 23 December 2021

Update notes for Dec 23

Share · View all patches · Build 7932375 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
  • Fixed an issue where some users were unable to interact with a recharge station outside of Parts and Service.
  • Fixed an issue with Freddy being available too early when exiting the sewers.
  • Fixed an issue with users not being able to interact with arcades.
  • Fixed an issue with a mission objective repeating itself and not properly updating.
  • Moved two Retro CDs due to issues with Freddy being intermittently accessible. They’ve been pulled out of El Chips and Prize Counter and placed elsewhere in the world.
  • Fixed an issue with security badges being available multiple times when they’re not supposed to.

Changed depots in fnaf9_dev_development branch

View more data in app history for build 7932375
Quarters Content Depot 747661
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.