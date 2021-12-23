Build 20211223 is live

New Features
- Added 41 new hair and clothing items for Lux - almost 600Mb of new free content! This can be unlocked in the usual way: by smashing crates and collecting loot from dead enemies.
- Unlocked 11 Christmas items for Lux. These will be locked again early next month, so make sure you start up the game before then to add them permanently to Lux's inventory.
Bug fixes
- The Lux browser was showing the wrong number of total items in each category (it was showing one more than the total). Fixed.
- Fixed an issue where the credits video wouldn’t play when selected from the start screen.
- Updated the Unity game engine to release 2020.3.25f1. Last time I updated Unity, a few people contacted me to say the game was displaying a black screen on startup. This turned out to be an issue affecting all Unity games played on some types of hardware. Unity says it's fixed now, but please do let me know if it's returned with this build.
Other Stuff
- Select Unlock Goodies from the in-game menu and enter XMASTREE to grab up to 12 more free items for Lux.
- I'm working on a Crouch function for Lux. It's just experimental right now, but if you'd like to try it out, just press the C key when using the default key mapping. More on that later.
- And most importantly: enjoy the next few days as we say goodbye to 2021. Here's to a brighter and happier 2022 for everyone, everywhere. :)
Changed files in this update