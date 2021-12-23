 Skip to content

Arena of Kings update for 23 December 2021

v1.0.5.0 Patch Notes

v1.0.5.0 Fixes:

  • 1006R Disconnect: Added networking improvements to reduce this common error. We’re continuing to monitor this.
  • “Stuck in game”: Added protection against this common issue that has required Mods to manually fix user accounts. We're continuing to monitor this.
  • Tutorial no longer displays EXP gains (this was just a visual bug and didn’t actually grant any EXP – so if you lost EXP that is why).
  • Items looted in-game with a full inventory are now automatically delivered to your Stash (requires having a Stash Tab).
  • Fixed a rare issue where characters were being deleted with the wrong entity.
  • Adjusted Auto Mod’s autoban system to temp ban for 5 minutes.
  • Several client stability improvements thanks to your #crashlogs.

Balance Changes

Assassin

  • Bandage cooldown reduced from 10 to 8 seconds.
  • Dash cooldown reduced from 16 to 14 seconds.
  • Disappearing Act cooldown reduced from 35 to 30 seconds.
  • Shroud healing received increased from 25% to 30%.
  • Stealth cooldown reduced from 20 to 18 seconds.
  • Temple Strike energy cost reduced from 35 to 30.
  • Whirling Knives energy cost reduced from 50 to 40. Cooldown reduced from 6 to 5 seconds.

Champion

  • Basic attack damage reduced by 5%.
  • Crippling slash damage reduced by 5%
  • Decapitate damage increased by 4%.
  • Enduring Warcry cooldown increased from 15 to 16 seconds.
  • Intimidation armor penetration increased from 14% to 18%.
  • Resounding Warcry cooldown reduced from 45 to 35 seconds.
  • Safeguard cooldown reduced from 25 to 22 seconds.

Elder

  • Mending Spirit damage reduction per stack reduced from 3% to 2%. Healing per tick reduced by 2%. Mana cost increased from 200 to 210.
  • (We know you can't exit Bear form when on low mana)
  • Fixed a game breaking bug with Elder being Disenchanted while Shapeshifted. Your Shapeshift form can never be dispelled now.

Lich

  • Acid Rain damage per tick increased by 4%.
  • Miasma damage amplify per source reduced by about 10 damage.
  • Underworld Armor health and mana restored per tick increased from .25% to .5%.

Nihilist

  • Lingering Demise execute range reduced from 25% to 20%.
  • Miasma amplify damage from all sources reduced by around 10 damage.
  • Orb of Smoke damage reduction reduced from 10% to 8%.

Paladin

  • Angelic Strike damage increased by 3%.
  • Divine Light base healing increased by 3%.
  • Glimmer of Light healing increased by 5%.
  • Stream of Light base healing increased by 2%.
  • Fixed a bug with Prudence increasing the target’s Magic Resist. Temporarily disabled the Magic Resist component of the spell.

Ranger

  • Elemental Arrow damage increased by 3%.
  • Mark of Death vulnerability increased from 6% to 8%.
  • Poisonous Shot duration of Poison and Infection increased from 2 to 3 seconds.
  • Rejuvenation Potion cooldown reduced from 30 to 28 seconds.
  • Twisting Shot damage increased by 4%.

Scholar

  • Armageddon damage per tick reduced by 5%.
  • Gospel of Defiance damage reduction increased from 10% to 15%.
  • Portal duration increased from 16 to 18 seconds.

Wizard

  • Fireball damage reduced by 2%.
  • Frostbolt Chill duration reduced from 3 to 2 seconds.
  • Ice Spikes damage reduced by 4%.
  • Lightning Strike cooldown reduced from 16 to 15 seconds. Damage increased by 5%.
  • Shock Nova changes: cooldown has been reduced back to 0 seconds. No longer deals bonus damage if Shocked. Damage lowered slightly.
  • Teleport mana cost increased from 200 to 250.

Changed files in this update

