v1.0.5.0 Patch Notes

v1.0.5.0 Fixes:
- 1006R Disconnect: Added networking improvements to reduce this common error. We’re continuing to monitor this.
- “Stuck in game”: Added protection against this common issue that has required Mods to manually fix user accounts. We're continuing to monitor this.
- Tutorial no longer displays EXP gains (this was just a visual bug and didn’t actually grant any EXP – so if you lost EXP that is why).
- Items looted in-game with a full inventory are now automatically delivered to your Stash (requires having a Stash Tab).
- Fixed a rare issue where characters were being deleted with the wrong entity.
- Adjusted Auto Mod’s autoban system to temp ban for 5 minutes.
- Several client stability improvements thanks to your #crashlogs.
Balance Changes
Assassin
- Bandage cooldown reduced from 10 to 8 seconds.
- Dash cooldown reduced from 16 to 14 seconds.
- Disappearing Act cooldown reduced from 35 to 30 seconds.
- Shroud healing received increased from 25% to 30%.
- Stealth cooldown reduced from 20 to 18 seconds.
- Temple Strike energy cost reduced from 35 to 30.
- Whirling Knives energy cost reduced from 50 to 40. Cooldown reduced from 6 to 5 seconds.
Champion
- Basic attack damage reduced by 5%.
- Crippling slash damage reduced by 5%
- Decapitate damage increased by 4%.
- Enduring Warcry cooldown increased from 15 to 16 seconds.
- Intimidation armor penetration increased from 14% to 18%.
- Resounding Warcry cooldown reduced from 45 to 35 seconds.
- Safeguard cooldown reduced from 25 to 22 seconds.
Elder
- Mending Spirit damage reduction per stack reduced from 3% to 2%. Healing per tick reduced by 2%. Mana cost increased from 200 to 210.
- (We know you can't exit Bear form when on low mana)
- Fixed a game breaking bug with Elder being Disenchanted while Shapeshifted. Your Shapeshift form can never be dispelled now.
Lich
- Acid Rain damage per tick increased by 4%.
- Miasma damage amplify per source reduced by about 10 damage.
- Underworld Armor health and mana restored per tick increased from .25% to .5%.
Nihilist
- Lingering Demise execute range reduced from 25% to 20%.
- Miasma amplify damage from all sources reduced by around 10 damage.
- Orb of Smoke damage reduction reduced from 10% to 8%.
Paladin
- Angelic Strike damage increased by 3%.
- Divine Light base healing increased by 3%.
- Glimmer of Light healing increased by 5%.
- Stream of Light base healing increased by 2%.
- Fixed a bug with Prudence increasing the target’s Magic Resist. Temporarily disabled the Magic Resist component of the spell.
Ranger
- Elemental Arrow damage increased by 3%.
- Mark of Death vulnerability increased from 6% to 8%.
- Poisonous Shot duration of Poison and Infection increased from 2 to 3 seconds.
- Rejuvenation Potion cooldown reduced from 30 to 28 seconds.
- Twisting Shot damage increased by 4%.
Scholar
- Armageddon damage per tick reduced by 5%.
- Gospel of Defiance damage reduction increased from 10% to 15%.
- Portal duration increased from 16 to 18 seconds.
Wizard
- Fireball damage reduced by 2%.
- Frostbolt Chill duration reduced from 3 to 2 seconds.
- Ice Spikes damage reduced by 4%.
- Lightning Strike cooldown reduced from 16 to 15 seconds. Damage increased by 5%.
- Shock Nova changes: cooldown has been reduced back to 0 seconds. No longer deals bonus damage if Shocked. Damage lowered slightly.
- Teleport mana cost increased from 200 to 250.
