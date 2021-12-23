Patch 11: Ver 0.8.5 just launched!

Merry Christmas, Meatsacks!
Updates
-Shrinking and freezing update!
- Better gibs and sounds.
- Many objects that can be booted or broken can now be shrunk!
- Nearly all enemies can be frozen and shattered.
- Completed optimizations specifically targeted lag spikes during intense combat.
- Boot impacting enemies has a meatier sound now.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused enemies to double spawn in level 2 when reloading a save.
- Fixed a bug causing dialog to stop before it is finished after cutscenes.
- Fixed a bug causing Tiny Tim not to spawn if level 1 was loaded from a save file.
- Game no longer crashes if a level is restarted twice.
- Briefcases and vendors must be opened by interacting.
- Fixed a bug that caused vendors to have unlimited stock.
- Fixed a bug allowing bootable doors to be shot open, they can only be kicked open now.
One of the Hammerheads accidentally got one of the Observers mixed up with Grandmas homemade meat logs and frankly, it's hilarious. Come rock and roll with us through the holiday over in Discord!
Changed files in this update