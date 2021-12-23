Update 2.15

Welcome to a new part of town.

The new NTF-Access point is located in a small part of Chinatown called “Hong kong”.

Special thanks to Amy and Ivan. You guys are the best ːmindnight_heartː

To ensure that there is enough workforce within the NTF a lot of new agents are joining the force.

In total there are 13 new skins:

[table]

[tr]

[th]Name[/th]

[th]Preview[/th]

[th]Artist[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]The Fool[/td]

[td] [/td]

[td] Tobias [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Winky Dinky [/td]

[td] [/td]

[td] Jacob [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] Anubis [/td]

[td] [/td]

[td] Jacob [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] Liam [/td]

[td] [/td]

[td] Corn Cobra [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] Jamie [/td]

[td] [/td]

[td] Jacob [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] Billy [/td]

[td] [/td]

[td] Corn Cobra [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] Redd [/td]

[td] [/td]

[td] Jacob [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] Dylan[/td]

[td] [/td]

[td] Corn Cobra [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]The Ponderor [/td]

[td] [/td]

[td]Jacob [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Corporal Plastic [/td]

[td] [/td]

[td]Corn Cobra [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Robopants [/td]

[td] [/td]

[td] Jacob[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] Lexi[/td]

[td] [/td]

[td] Amy[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Bonnie [/td]

[td] [/td]

[td] Amy[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

In addition to the new agents, a few existing ones got new improved coats.

Alice



Jond Blames



Dr. Whom



Gnome



Jonesy



Nefer The Undying



Million-A.I.-re



New bubbles for 'Cloning Vat F-48'

Old



New



Also a very big thank you to all the people from the community that enjoy creating this nice content for the game. ːmindnight_heartː

Feature-wise this update sadly doesn’t contain much.

This brings us to the next topic of this post: The future.

As you may notice updates got less and less frequent over the last year. We mostly added stuff that the community created. The team considers MINDNIGHT to mostly be feature complete at this point.

For most of us, MINDNIGHT is a hobby project that we created in our free time. That being said, we need to be realistic and admit that we just can’t keep new high-quality content coming forever.

But don’t worry, we won’t shut down MINDNIGHT anytime soon. As long as we can afford it, the servers will keep running and we will try to keep the game in a working state with minor updates here and there if necessary.

Regarding the mobile version of the game, we need to still disappoint you for now. Because not much progress has been made. A complete redesign of the UI is required to make the game work on small screens, and that is just too much work for our limited free time while other projects are going on in parallel.

Let’s get back to happier topics. ːmindnight_saintː

The last 4-5 years were a great journey and it wouldn’t be the same without all of you. The players, the content creators and all the friends that helped during the several stages of MINDNIGHT’ life and its development.

Nothing makes us happier than seeing people enjoying our game with friends or even making new friends while playing it. So keep having fun with it, especially in these weird times that we live in right now!

The whole Team wishes everybody great holidays and a happy new year 2022.

Here is a little Christmas present for you. [spoiler]7ec8cdc1e3[/spoiler]

You can redeem that in the marketplace and then buy something nice with it ;)

As always join our discord to get in touch with us or the community and keep up to date with everything regarding MINDNIGHT and No Moon.

Cheers!