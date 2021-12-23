Dec 23rd 2021 Patch Notes

- Fixed the problem that the size of some interactive point icons were displayed incorrectly
- Fixed an issue where the sunny day effect would flash when you go out from indoor, in rainy days
- Fixed some new plot content
- Fixed the problem of the texture display in some areas of Beach Motel
- Fixed the issue where the cat carrier name display would flash when it is not pickable, in Beach Motel
- Fixed the issue that in the small restaurant in City, if the zombie is activated when Hiiro Cat plot is performing, the zombie AI does not return to normal after the plot ends
- Fixed some minor issues of the old lady story in Beach Hotel
- Fixed an issue where HP value of Cody is displayed incorrectly, when you go to other places after Cody fell ill in bed
- Fixed an issue that could cause Cody to get sick in bed in the Beach Motel room, his status bubble that popped up when asked by Anling could not be fully displayed
- Fixed an issue that may cause the tools in use to be discarded. Now when Anling and Kodi are interacting with the same tools at the same time, they must use the corresponding tools separately
- Fixed the trade data of Uncle’s Farm NPC Brandy, now she can sell potatoes correctly
- Fixed some text errors
