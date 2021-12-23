Christmas Patch 0.21.12.23

Full Patch Log for 0.21.12.23

Major Fixes/Changes Only

• Fixed Wet Clay Pot not always being detected by the furnace.

• Unreal Engine Updated to 4.27.2.

• Ukrainian language Added.

• Russian Translations Updated.

• Fixed not being able to place shelves due to rotation mismatch.

• Fixed not being able to pick up windows shutters.

• Fixed not being able to rotate windows stutters when playing as a client.

• Improved stone foundations, walls, window frames and door frames to reduce gaps.

• Fixed heads not dropping when killing crazies with melee weapons when crazy town quest is active.

• Smoke from airdrops is now illuminated for better visibility.

• Landed airdrops now have smoke for better visibility.

• Improved player Radiation Detection.

• Added furniture to empty buildings in Church Town.

• Radiation removed from Church Town.

• Updated Church Town with Christmas Event.

• Added Seasonal Christmas quest Crash Landed.

• Added Seasonal Christmas destroyable Candy Canes.

• Added Seasonal Christmas Trader.

• Added new Seasonal Christmas item craftable Santa's Hatchet.

• Added new Seasonal Christmas NPC Crazy Clause.

• Added new Seasonal Christmas item craftable Snowman Sign.

• Added new Seasonal Christmas resource items Icicle, Sweet Wood and Bronze Fragments.

Sorry for the delay in this patch I spent the last week debugging an “LowLevelFatalError” crash some players are currently getting on the Rise Island Map relating to a bug in the engines level streaming system, this is still being investigated into and anyone that’s currently gets this issue please contact me via discord so I can offer support.

Christmas Event

The Christmas Event is now live and can be found Rise Island location Church Town, this event will run up until the 5th of January 2022 and after this date the Seasonal content will be disabled.

Localization updates do take time so if there are any missing translations, please be aware these will be translated in future updates.

If you wish to keep up to date with the games progress and current road map, please come join the official Remnants discord group.

As always if you find any issues or bugs, please report them in-game or via the discord group, if there’s major issues or you wish to discuss them in more detail feel free to on the discord group, I do try my best to test every update best that I can but at the end of the day I’m only one person :-). Thank you everyone for your support and feedback, I wish everyone a merry Christmas and happy new year.