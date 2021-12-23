 Skip to content

KartKraft update for 23 December 2021

Multiplayer Update

We want to end 2021 with a bang, and this month's content update won't disappoint. The long awaited multiplayer beta is now available in KartKraft! Practice with up to 25 drivers in the KA100 kart and experience the true to life Whilton Mill track. We have made huge strides this year adding new content for our fans to enjoy, and our team can't wait to show you what's to come in 2022. See you on the track!

