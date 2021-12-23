Dec. 23 Server Maintenance Notice

Share · View all patches · Build 7932197 · Last edited 23 December 2021 – 11:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Server Maintenance on balance changes will be held on Dec. 24, 08:00 – 09:30 KST.

Details regarding maintenance are detailed below.

**■ Maintenance Schedule:

❗ KST time zone: Dec. 24, 2021, 08:00 – 09:30

❗ PST time zone: Dec. 23, 2021, 15:00 – 16:30

■ Players will be unable to login or queue matches starting 30 minutes before server maintenance.

■ Maintenance/Patch Notes

Balance Changes

(1) Super Soldier Balance

[Seeker]**

① Increased cooldown for Hostiles Detected! Skill

Lv. 1: Locate a single enemy closest to you within a 50 m radius (Cooldown: 60s -> 80s)

Lv. 2: Locate a single enemy closest to you within a 50 m radius (Cooldown: 50s -> 70s)

Lv. 3: Locate a single enemy closest to you within a 50 m radius (Cooldown: 40s -> 60s)

[Driver]

① Monster Truck: Decreased HP

② High-speed Smart Bullet: Decreased homing effect and increasing damage effect

Lv. 1: Decreased skill effect and range

Lv. 2: Damage increased (10% -> 5%)

Lv. 3: Damage increased (20% -> 10%)

③ Ride: Decreased increasing accuracy effect

Lv. 1: (+50% -> +30%) Accuracy when shooting from a vehicle

④ Bulletproof Glass: Decreased Max. HP

Lv. 1: (+10 -> +15) Maximum HP and +10% Defense for all soldiers in the vehicle

Lv. 2: (+25 -> +20) Maximum HP and +15% Defense for all soldiers in the vehicle

Lv. 3: (+40 -> +25) Maximum HP and +20% Defense for all soldiers in the vehicle

[Shotgun Master]

① Specialized Weapon: Shotgun damage as a specialized weapon has been increased. This effect will be applied equally to other classes assigned with a shotgun as a specialized weapon.

Lv. 1: Increased damage (5% -> 7%) [Specialized Weapon: Shotgun]

Lv. 2: Increased damage (7% -> 10%) [Specialized Weapon: Shotgun]

Lv. 3: Increased damage (10% -> 15%) [Specialized Weapon: Shotgun]

[Nuclear]

① Tactical Nuke: Projectile drop speed of the Tactical Nuke has been increased, and damage done on the outer radius has been decreased

Reduced Tactical Nuke drop time (5s-> 3s)

② RPG: Skill cooldown time has been decreased

Lv. 1: RPG acquired (Cooldown: 300s -> 180s)

Lv. 2: Reduces cooldown time (Cooldown: 150s -> 90s)

Lv. 3: Reduces cooldown time (Cooldown: 60s -> 45s)

[Marine]

① Upgraded Silencers: Added recoil reduction effect

LV1: +10% Damage and Recoil reduction with a silencer attached

LV2: +15% Damage and Recoil reduction with a silencer attached

LV3: +20% Damage and Recoil reduction with a silencer attached

② C4 IED: Reduced skill cooldown

Lv.2 : +25% C4 Damage (Cooldown: 45s -> 40s)

Lv.3 : +50% C4 Damage (Cooldown: 30s -> 20s)



[Gas Soldier]

① Fireball : Reduced Fireball’s casting time and enhanced DoT duration and damage upon hit

Skill Casting time: 0.5s -> 0.3s

Enhanced Feature: 20 DoT damage for 2 seconds -> 40 DoT damage for 4 seconds

② Chemical Rounds: Increased the AoE and damage of Chemical Rounds

Lv.1 : Chemical Rounds deals AoE Damage to enemies near its explosion radius and disrupts enemy HP restoration for 5 seconds ( Explosion Radius 1.5m -> 2m , AoE damage 1 -> 2)

③ Smoke Screen : Removed the sliding function but increased the movement speed and its duration upon entering a Smoke Screen

Lv.1 : +3% Movement Speed

Lv.2: (+10% -> +15%) Movement Speed upon entering a smoke screen, Speed increase duration (5s -> 15s)

Lv.3 : (+20% -> +25%) Movement Speed upon entering a smoke screen, Speed increase duration (5s -> 15s)

**(2) Weapon Balance

[PPsh-41]**

Increased the recoil increase rate during the automatic burst

[SCAR-H]

Fixed bug of dealing long-range damage in a short-range battle

2. Bug Fix

Fixed Seeker’s ‘Hostiles Detected!’ skill which was often canceled during its level increase

