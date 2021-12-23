Dec. 23 Server Maintenance Notice

Server Maintenance on balance changes will be held on Dec. 24, 08:00 – 09:30 KST.
Details regarding maintenance are detailed below.
**■ Maintenance Schedule:
❗ KST time zone: Dec. 24, 2021, 08:00 – 09:30
❗ PST time zone: Dec. 23, 2021, 15:00 – 16:30
■ Players will be unable to login or queue matches starting 30 minutes before server maintenance.
■ Maintenance/Patch Notes
- Balance Changes
(1) Super Soldier Balance
[Seeker]**
① Increased cooldown for Hostiles Detected! Skill
- Lv. 1: Locate a single enemy closest to you within a 50 m radius (Cooldown: 60s -> 80s)
- Lv. 2: Locate a single enemy closest to you within a 50 m radius (Cooldown: 50s -> 70s)
- Lv. 3: Locate a single enemy closest to you within a 50 m radius (Cooldown: 40s -> 60s)
[Driver]
① Monster Truck: Decreased HP
② High-speed Smart Bullet: Decreased homing effect and increasing damage effect
- Lv. 1: Decreased skill effect and range
- Lv. 2: Damage increased (10% -> 5%)
- Lv. 3: Damage increased (20% -> 10%)
③ Ride: Decreased increasing accuracy effect
- Lv. 1: (+50% -> +30%) Accuracy when shooting from a vehicle
④ Bulletproof Glass: Decreased Max. HP
- Lv. 1: (+10 -> +15) Maximum HP and +10% Defense for all soldiers in the vehicle
- Lv. 2: (+25 -> +20) Maximum HP and +15% Defense for all soldiers in the vehicle
- Lv. 3: (+40 -> +25) Maximum HP and +20% Defense for all soldiers in the vehicle
[Shotgun Master]
① Specialized Weapon: Shotgun damage as a specialized weapon has been increased. This effect will be applied equally to other classes assigned with a shotgun as a specialized weapon.
- Lv. 1: Increased damage (5% -> 7%) [Specialized Weapon: Shotgun]
- Lv. 2: Increased damage (7% -> 10%) [Specialized Weapon: Shotgun]
- Lv. 3: Increased damage (10% -> 15%) [Specialized Weapon: Shotgun]
[Nuclear]
① Tactical Nuke: Projectile drop speed of the Tactical Nuke has been increased, and damage done on the outer radius has been decreased
- Reduced Tactical Nuke drop time (5s-> 3s)
② RPG: Skill cooldown time has been decreased
- Lv. 1: RPG acquired (Cooldown: 300s -> 180s)
- Lv. 2: Reduces cooldown time (Cooldown: 150s -> 90s)
- Lv. 3: Reduces cooldown time (Cooldown: 60s -> 45s)
[Marine]
① Upgraded Silencers: Added recoil reduction effect
- LV1: +10% Damage and Recoil reduction with a silencer attached
- LV2: +15% Damage and Recoil reduction with a silencer attached
- LV3: +20% Damage and Recoil reduction with a silencer attached
② C4 IED: Reduced skill cooldown
- Lv.2 : +25% C4 Damage (Cooldown: 45s -> 40s)
- Lv.3 : +50% C4 Damage (Cooldown: 30s -> 20s)
[Gas Soldier]
① Fireball : Reduced Fireball’s casting time and enhanced DoT duration and damage upon hit
- Skill Casting time: 0.5s -> 0.3s
- Enhanced Feature: 20 DoT damage for 2 seconds -> 40 DoT damage for 4 seconds
② Chemical Rounds: Increased the AoE and damage of Chemical Rounds
- Lv.1 : Chemical Rounds deals AoE Damage to enemies near its explosion radius and disrupts enemy HP restoration for 5 seconds ( Explosion Radius 1.5m -> 2m , AoE damage 1 -> 2)
③ Smoke Screen : Removed the sliding function but increased the movement speed and its duration upon entering a Smoke Screen
- Lv.1 : +3% Movement Speed
- Lv.2: (+10% -> +15%) Movement Speed upon entering a smoke screen, Speed increase duration (5s -> 15s)
- Lv.3 : (+20% -> +25%) Movement Speed upon entering a smoke screen, Speed increase duration (5s -> 15s)
**(2) Weapon Balance
[PPsh-41]**
- Increased the recoil increase rate during the automatic burst
[SCAR-H]
- Fixed bug of dealing long-range damage in a short-range battle
2. Bug Fix
- Fixed Seeker’s ‘Hostiles Detected!’ skill which was often canceled during its level increase
All the best, Super People Team.
