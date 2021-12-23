In this version, we modified the subsequent update plan and added some trade-related functions to the map of mountains, rivers and rivers. We hope that in the later stage, we can trade with distant cities, exchange needs, obtain their architectural blueprints and wonders, and even local characteristic gods and beasts. At the same time, we expanded the content in subsequent updates to keep the game as complete as possible.

optimization and bugs



Optimized part of numerical experience Optimized some models of summoned beasts

3, complement the rest of the translation information text

Added some Christmas ornaments and exotic buildings, which can be explored from the station Fixed some performance bugs, now frame count is smoother

(At the same time, if you have a file reading error, can not enter the game, or the game crash BUG, please contact us as soon as possible)

PS: If the modifier is frequently used to change the data, the game may become stuck (the modifier bought on Taobao does not keep up with our version)

For the problem of numerical value or rhythm, we can feedback to the management, we will actively listen to and adopt

Celestitown Production team

