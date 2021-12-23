First of all, I would like to thank everyone who has played The Two of Us so far (all 22 thousand of you :) ). I appreciate all the positive feedback I've been given so far about the game and thank you to all the people that have brought up bugs they have encountered!

I've just pushed an update which will fix the bug people have been experiencing with achievements not awarding correctly. This will mean people will be properly awarded their achievements as intended (including the secret achievements).

Going forward I will try my best to address certain bugs as they come up the following is the list of bugs I am yet to fix but am aware of:

Latency Issues

Players getting stuck in walls (for now the quick fix is the host just restarting the current level)

Players unable to see their friends in the Join Game UI

Second player disappearing when the game starts

Over the Christmas break I intend to fix as many bugs as possible and release another set of levels into the game which will include new achievements to unlock.

Thank you all once again for playing The Two of Us, I look forward to your continues support!