Anarchy: Wolf's law : Prologue update for 23 December 2021

Update 0.0.547

Hey, hello there!

Friends, the Street's Game team would like to wish you happy holidays! We wish you a pleasant experience, a lot of luck and memorable battles in the game. Have a nice weekend and enjoy the game!

We remind you that now there is a discount on the game 25%

Meet the holiday update:

  • Kar.98 rifle has been added. This very effective and powerful weapon, kills the enemy with a single bullet. Find the rifle in the Airdrop
  • Fixed display of sights and silencers on a character in inventory
  • Moved rooms with people alive to the top of the room list
  • Changed how kills are displayed
  • Fixed list of critical bugs
  • Holiday decorations on checkpoints
  • Continuing development of secret location.
  • Finalized the visual component of the map, namely lighting, fine details of the environment, loot, and other



Street's Game.

