Update 0.0.547

Friends, the Street's Game team would like to wish you happy holidays! We wish you a pleasant experience, a lot of luck and memorable battles in the game. Have a nice weekend and enjoy the game!
We remind you that now there is a discount on the game 25%
Meet the holiday update:
- Kar.98 rifle has been added. This very effective and powerful weapon, kills the enemy with a single bullet. Find the rifle in the Airdrop
- Fixed display of sights and silencers on a character in inventory
- Moved rooms with people alive to the top of the room list
- Changed how kills are displayed
- Fixed list of critical bugs
- Holiday decorations on checkpoints
- Continuing development of secret location.
- Finalized the visual component of the map, namely lighting, fine details of the environment, loot, and other
Street's Game.
