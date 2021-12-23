Hi folks,
A few players found the nerfs of the 15 perks in 1.029.2 too harsh. And while I do think that is a change in the right direction, I also have no qualms whatsoever to mod my games in any way I see fit regardless of what their creators consider the vanilla flavor. Which is why I made Erannorth fully moddable in the first place.
I understand that not everyone likes to mod their games or use mods,
as if because the developers know better. And the main premise of Erannorth is to give you the freedom to play the game exactly as you want. This why, after some discussions I had here and in discord, I added in the bundled Community Expansion pack a set of universal perks that you can pick and remove certain Enemy Immunities unconditionally. These perks can be picked by any archetype in the game at level 10 for 400 PP. Which should be more than fair, considering they have no other requirements. Finally to keep things as 'vanilla' as possible, you can pick only one of these perks.
For those who want to mod them differently or create their own immunity removal perks their definitions can be found in PerksDB.RsUniversal.tdb.
Now, even though the Community Expansion pack is official content, is optional to use and have active in your setup.
So using these perks or not, is entirely up to your judgement.
'Forgotten Secrets' Universal Perk tree
- You can pick a single secret perk at level 10. (All of them cost 400 PP, except Secrets forgotten which costs 0 PP.)
- Secrets Forgotten: All Forgotten Secrets become unavailable. Forgotten Secrets are part of the Community Expansion pack because Unconditional immunity removal can be very powerful and make the game much easier or even break it by making a singular tactic unconditionally effective against all Enemies. Of course, it's your choice to use them or not.
- Secret of Fire: All Enemies are affected by Burn, Burn +1.
- Secret of Venom: All Enemies are affected by Venom, Venom +2
- Secret of Blood: All Enemies are affected by Bleed, Bleed +3
- Secret of Pain: All Enemies are affected by Vulnerable, Vulnerable +2
- Secret of Precision: All Enemies are affected by Mark, Mark +1
- Secret of Anatomy: All Enemies are affected by Sneak Attack, Sneak Attack +1
- Secret of Silver: All Enemies are affected by Silver, Silver +1
- Secret of Sanctity: All Enemies are affected by Blessed, Blessed +3
- Secret of Grave: All Enemies are affected by Doom, Doom +3
- Secret of Decay: All Enemies are affected by Decay, Decay +1
- Secret of Vines: All Enemies are affected by Entangle, Entangled enemies lose 5 HP before they act.
- Secret of Nether:All Enemies are affected by Drain, Drain +2
- Secret of Water:All Enemies are affected by Wet, Wet enemies lose 5 HP before they act.
- Secret of Ice: All Enemies are affected by Freeze, Freeze +1
- Secret of Enfeeblement: All Enemies are affected by Weaken, Weaken +3
- Secret of Desire: All Enemies are affected by Bewitch, Bewitch +1
Changed files in this update