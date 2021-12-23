Hi folks,

A few players found the nerfs of the 15 perks in 1.029.2 too harsh. And while I do think that is a change in the right direction, I also have no qualms whatsoever to mod my games in any way I see fit regardless of what their creators consider the vanilla flavor. Which is why I made Erannorth fully moddable in the first place.

I understand that not everyone likes to mod their games or use mods, as if because the developers know better. And the main premise of Erannorth is to give you the freedom to play the game exactly as you want. This why, after some discussions I had here and in discord, I added in the bundled Community Expansion pack a set of universal perks that you can pick and remove certain Enemy Immunities unconditionally. These perks can be picked by any archetype in the game at level 10 for 400 PP. Which should be more than fair, considering they have no other requirements. Finally to keep things as 'vanilla' as possible, you can pick only one of these perks.

For those who want to mod them differently or create their own immunity removal perks their definitions can be found in PerksDB.RsUniversal.tdb.

Now, even though the Community Expansion pack is official content, is optional to use and have active in your setup.

So using these perks or not, is entirely up to your judgement.

'Forgotten Secrets' Universal Perk tree