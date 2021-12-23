LCV4.2.2 Hotfix

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Two days into the release of the alpha, and we have our second big batch of fixes ready for you!

Again, a lot of important ones in here, please check them out.

LCV4.2.2 General Fixes & Changes

The game should now automatically fall back to DX11 when DX12 isn't supported

Tweaked idle speeds for all engines

Implemented turbo header selection scaling wastegate flow before boost creep

Fixed issue where the family quality slider would not save/load correctly

Fixed sandbox car & engine managers top bars being unusable

Fixed not being able to place fixtures on soft-tops

Fixed keybinds not being adjustable properly

Fixed V8 flatplane forged and billet cranks having almost no strength

Fixed editing fixture text resetting when clicking to add more text

Fixed weird "anti-spool" behaviour with some VGT setups

Fixed way too small, failing turbos causing massive torque curve jaggedness

Fixed set intercooler power throughput not correctly applying to turbo sim

Fixed turbo graphs not clearing when making an engine naturally aspirated

Fixed the basic chassis mode not updating the chassis

Fixed speed limiter being in km/h even though mph were selected as a unit

Fixed dual exhaust being selectable when using a single turbo setup

Fixed issue with boost graph going negative sometimes while being at 0

Fixed mousing over pies in the market screen changing their size

Fixed twin turbo crossover pipes coming out out the engine bay in export scene

Fixed twin turbo piping issues when switching block type

Fixed opposite side thread on tires

Fixed the light and glass material thumbnails being completely white

Fixed roughness slider on leather material having weird effects

Fixed unusual shading on steel wheels and other metal materials

Fixed the basic car design room having a corrupted light map

Fixed 10s design room lighting which was over-saturated

Fixed missing intakes for single barrel eco carbs

Fixed missing texture on 60 degree V MPFI systems with twin throttle, mid intake

Fixed old intake meshes spawning for inline DI throttle per cylinder

Fixed 90 degree V SPFI compact intake missing

Fixed accidental use of underbody material on variant of 60s_Muntu body

Fixed engine manager list scroll bar having the wrong color

Fixed Car_Roof material missing from modding SDK

With the Christmas and New Year break coming up, we're probably going to limit changes in tomorrow's patch to mostly minor tweaks and cosmetic fixes to not break what's working.

Please let us know about any issues you find and report them in this thread.

Cheers!