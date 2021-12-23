LCV4.2.2 Hotfix

Two days into the release of the alpha, and we have our second big batch of fixes ready for you!
Again, a lot of important ones in here, please check them out.
LCV4.2.2 General Fixes & Changes
- The game should now automatically fall back to DX11 when DX12 isn't supported
- Tweaked idle speeds for all engines
- Implemented turbo header selection scaling wastegate flow before boost creep
- Fixed issue where the family quality slider would not save/load correctly
- Fixed sandbox car & engine managers top bars being unusable
- Fixed not being able to place fixtures on soft-tops
- Fixed keybinds not being adjustable properly
- Fixed V8 flatplane forged and billet cranks having almost no strength
- Fixed editing fixture text resetting when clicking to add more text
- Fixed weird "anti-spool" behaviour with some VGT setups
- Fixed way too small, failing turbos causing massive torque curve jaggedness
- Fixed set intercooler power throughput not correctly applying to turbo sim
- Fixed turbo graphs not clearing when making an engine naturally aspirated
- Fixed the basic chassis mode not updating the chassis
- Fixed speed limiter being in km/h even though mph were selected as a unit
- Fixed dual exhaust being selectable when using a single turbo setup
- Fixed issue with boost graph going negative sometimes while being at 0
- Fixed mousing over pies in the market screen changing their size
- Fixed twin turbo crossover pipes coming out out the engine bay in export scene
- Fixed twin turbo piping issues when switching block type
- Fixed opposite side thread on tires
- Fixed the light and glass material thumbnails being completely white
- Fixed roughness slider on leather material having weird effects
- Fixed unusual shading on steel wheels and other metal materials
- Fixed the basic car design room having a corrupted light map
- Fixed 10s design room lighting which was over-saturated
- Fixed missing intakes for single barrel eco carbs
- Fixed missing texture on 60 degree V MPFI systems with twin throttle, mid intake
- Fixed old intake meshes spawning for inline DI throttle per cylinder
- Fixed 90 degree V SPFI compact intake missing
- Fixed accidental use of underbody material on variant of 60s_Muntu body
- Fixed engine manager list scroll bar having the wrong color
- Fixed Car_Roof material missing from modding SDK
With the Christmas and New Year break coming up, we're probably going to limit changes in tomorrow's patch to mostly minor tweaks and cosmetic fixes to not break what's working.
Please let us know about any issues you find and report them in this thread.
Cheers!
Changed depots in closedbeta branch