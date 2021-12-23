Patch 048: Pentum Plus – 23rd Dec 2021

A few bugs have come to our attention post 1.1 and we’re working through fixing them. Here’s a list of what’s changed in today’s patch:
Fixed an issue where auto-repair would trigger first before auto-unload, we wanted it the other way around since you might need those same resources to pay for the repairs in the first place
Color corrected the new facility renders on the research screen
Fixed an issue with trains’ health segments turning black after unloading minerals
Fixed a cinematic in mission 2 where a train would be invisible
Fixed an issue where AI trains would try and heal their damaged buildings with the Repairbots device, even though Repairbots doesn’t work on facility shields
Fixed an issue where the Corrosion projectile VFX was too small and at an odd angle
Removed certain research items that were impossible to reach due to unattainable pre-reqs (another shout out to WSkD here!)
