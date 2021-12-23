Patch 048: Pentum Plus – 23rd Dec 2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7931971 · Last edited 23 December 2021 – 12:09:08 UTC by Wendy

A few bugs have come to our attention post 1.1 and we’re working through fixing them. Here’s a list of what’s changed in today’s patch:

Fixed an issue where auto-repair would trigger first before auto-unload, we wanted it the other way around since you might need those same resources to pay for the repairs in the first place

Color corrected the new facility renders on the research screen

Fixed an issue with trains’ health segments turning black after unloading minerals

Fixed a cinematic in mission 2 where a train would be invisible

Fixed an issue where AI trains would try and heal their damaged buildings with the Repairbots device, even though Repairbots doesn’t work on facility shields

Fixed an issue where the Corrosion projectile VFX was too small and at an odd angle

Removed certain research items that were impossible to reach due to unattainable pre-reqs (another shout out to WSkD here!)