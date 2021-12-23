Update #18 Is Here!

Greetings, adventurers!
Here is our eighteenth round of fixes, with an integrated bug reporting tool that you can activate by pressing the Alt+B key combination! You can read the complete list below:
Fixes and improvements
- Bug Reporting feature added: press Alt + B to use it
- Outlaws now get 2 Class Skill points at level-up
- Party no longer gets stuck when entering certain doors
- Shop inventories now restock projectiles more often
- Fustibals no longer cause visual glitches in certain conditions
- Attack resolution tooltips are now displayed in proper positions
- Status effects are now applied properly by complex spells
- Attribute values are now capped at 20
- The Abandoned Mines miser no longer detects invisible creatures
- The peasants in Dalkivar no longer detect invisible creatures
- Creature name tooltips are now presented at the proper height
- Tooltips are now kept inside screen boundaries
- Enhanced tooltips and descriptions for damage types
- Enhanced tooltips and descriptions for weapon attack time
- Proper titles added for compendium entries of the tutorial
- The Courtier's entry dialogue can now be initiated once only
- Fixed several issues with the Graverobbers' dialogue in Greybark
- Command Company UI now closes when switching between party members
- The Family Home in Greybark can now be properly entered and left
- The Wyrmblood Garb is now visible on all character models
- Bandits in Scofarth now react properly when attacked
- Iwor is now present both day and night in Deron-Guld
- The stableman is now present both day and night in Deron-Guld
- The shopkeeper in Greybark Pawnshop is now always present
- The smoking bowl in Ilio's Curio now appears properly
- Fixed a typo in blacksmith Solomon's dialogue
- Fixed the cook's dialogue in Brightguard Headquarters
- Text for Lily's dialogue is now displayed with proper color
The Black Geyser Team
