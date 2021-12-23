 Skip to content

Black Geyser: Couriers of Darkness update for 23 December 2021

Update #18 Is Here!

Greetings, adventurers!

Here is our eighteenth round of fixes, with an integrated bug reporting tool that you can activate by pressing the Alt+B key combination! You can read the complete list below:

Fixes and improvements

  • Bug Reporting feature added: press Alt + B to use it
  • Outlaws now get 2 Class Skill points at level-up
  • Party no longer gets stuck when entering certain doors
  • Shop inventories now restock projectiles more often
  • Fustibals no longer cause visual glitches in certain conditions
  • Attack resolution tooltips are now displayed in proper positions
  • Status effects are now applied properly by complex spells
  • Attribute values are now capped at 20
  • The Abandoned Mines miser no longer detects invisible creatures
  • The peasants in Dalkivar no longer detect invisible creatures
  • Creature name tooltips are now presented at the proper height
  • Tooltips are now kept inside screen boundaries
  • Enhanced tooltips and descriptions for damage types
  • Enhanced tooltips and descriptions for weapon attack time
  • Proper titles added for compendium entries of the tutorial
  • The Courtier's entry dialogue can now be initiated once only
  • Fixed several issues with the Graverobbers' dialogue in Greybark
  • Command Company UI now closes when switching between party members
  • The Family Home in Greybark can now be properly entered and left
  • The Wyrmblood Garb is now visible on all character models
  • Bandits in Scofarth now react properly when attacked
  • Iwor is now present both day and night in Deron-Guld
  • The stableman is now present both day and night in Deron-Guld
  • The shopkeeper in Greybark Pawnshop is now always present
  • The smoking bowl in Ilio's Curio now appears properly
  • Fixed a typo in blacksmith Solomon's dialogue
  • Fixed the cook's dialogue in Brightguard Headquarters
  • Text for Lily's dialogue is now displayed with proper color

The Black Geyser Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1374930/Black_Geyser_Couriers_of_Darkness/

