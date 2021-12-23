 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Tank Brawl 2: Armor Fury update for 23 December 2021

Patch 1.4.2.9 Improve co-op gameplay

Share · View all patches · Build 7931854 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • In split screen co-op, each player can open the upgrade menu on their own screen without effecting others
  • Add heal points to before boss arenas
  • A better and smarter way of assigning game pad and keyboard/mouse to each player in Local co-op mode
  • Reduce enemy Hp multiplier in Co-op mode ( now at 1.5 x for 3 players, 2x for 4 players )
  • Remove player's Hp reduction in Co-op mode
  • Fix bugs where enemies destruction effect sometime doesn't play in co-op mode
  • Remove enemy spawn points that are too close to player check points

Changed files in this update

Tank Brawl 2 Content Depot 765451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.