- In split screen co-op, each player can open the upgrade menu on their own screen without effecting others
- Add heal points to before boss arenas
- A better and smarter way of assigning game pad and keyboard/mouse to each player in Local co-op mode
- Reduce enemy Hp multiplier in Co-op mode ( now at 1.5 x for 3 players, 2x for 4 players )
- Remove player's Hp reduction in Co-op mode
- Fix bugs where enemies destruction effect sometime doesn't play in co-op mode
- Remove enemy spawn points that are too close to player check points
Tank Brawl 2: Armor Fury update for 23 December 2021
Patch 1.4.2.9 Improve co-op gameplay
Patchnotes via Steam Community
