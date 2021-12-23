 Skip to content

Babble Royale update for 23 December 2021

Hotfix Patch 1

Share · View all patches · Build 7931833 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all! This is the first hotfix patch for Babble Royale, mostly small updates and bugfixes.

  • Fixed a bug where item tooltips had z-fighting issues that made the tooltip flicker back and forth
  • Fixed a bug where usernames on leaderboards and kill feeds could extend to a second line
  • Added a "click" noise on the SFX volume slider to help players understand how loud it will be
  • Added an additional tooltip state for item purchasing that makes it clear that you do not have enough item slots to purchase the item
  • Removed a particularly hard to read "yellow" player color
  • Made the "error" popup no longer eat mouse inputs when clicking on it
  • Added a CONTINUE button to the death recap screen, so you can stay to read the definition or immediately move on
  • Added credits
  • Changed some words in the kill feed that were particularly egregious when the 'd was applied to them
  • Added Elite Status feature button to the main screen

Thanks for your continued support of Babble!

-james

