 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Kainga update for 23 December 2021

Patch Hotfix 0.3.28

Share · View all patches · Build 7931777 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just making some critical patch hotfixes as some issues were found by the community.

Stay safe and stay awesome!

Hotfix 0.3.28

  • Landmarks challenge fixed!
  • Hakken house should appear now
  • Overhangs can be placed properly
  • Blastpowder boiler can be placed
  • Fixed Mighty Pie placement
  • Fixed snail den demands UI
  • Fixed lotus pond capacity
  • Braves won’t transmute carried resources
  • Warriors will attack beasts after taming has failed
  • Fixed dye pot team color unlocks
  • Your units will listen to your flee commands better

Changed files in this update

Kainga Content Depot 1269711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.