V1.0.4 Update:
-
Pendants are available for animals : Sweet hearts looks more pretty !
-
Tornado appear in the desert : We can turn and fly high !
-
Now you can chooss some more difficult shaps on the gound: which you need to think carefully when
you place a cube.
-
Novice guide ia avaiable now : but we think maybe you don't need it ......
-
More skins of animals are keep on increasing : Muppet cat.
-
Add some awsome effect while the cubes appear and disappear
-
Bugs fixed
Changed files in this update