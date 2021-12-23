 Skip to content

萌宠方块派对 update for 23 December 2021

V1.0.4 Update

V1.0.4 Update:

  1. Pendants are available for animals : Sweet hearts looks more pretty !

  2. Tornado appear in the desert : We can turn and fly high !

  3. Now you can chooss some more difficult shaps on the gound: which you need to think carefully when

    you place a cube.

  4. Novice guide ia avaiable now : but we think maybe you don't need it ......

  5. More skins of animals are keep on increasing : Muppet cat.

  6. Add some awsome effect while the cubes appear and disappear

  7. Bugs fixed

