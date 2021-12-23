 Skip to content

Fisherman's House update for 23 December 2021

AI Optimizations and little Gameplay changes

Hello everyone!

This update includes some changes:

Fishermen

  • New animations of the fisherman
  • Fisherman has a green, glowing eye (will be described in more detail in one of the next updates)
  • Fisherman runs faster now
  • Fisherman got a revised AI that reacts better when he is not moving (prevents him from getting stuck)

Player

  • The player now runs faster, but also has less stamina
  • Some hiding places have also been adjusted

Graphics

There are minor new adjustments to the blooming effect, saturation and contrast.

Have a nice day

