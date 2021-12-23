AI Optimizations and little Gameplay changes

Hello everyone!
This update includes some changes:
Fishermen
- New animations of the fisherman
- Fisherman has a green, glowing eye (will be described in more detail in one of the next updates)
- Fisherman runs faster now
- Fisherman got a revised AI that reacts better when he is not moving (prevents him from getting stuck)
Player
- The player now runs faster, but also has less stamina
- Some hiding places have also been adjusted
Graphics
There are minor new adjustments to the blooming effect, saturation and contrast.
Have a nice day
Changed files in this update