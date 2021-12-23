 Skip to content

Songs2See Game update for 23 December 2021

Big Songs2See Editor update to version 1.80

Build 7931605

It’s been a bit quiet here, but we’ve been busy working on adding a new feature for the Songs2See Editor: With the new version 1.80 you can isolate or remove vocals, drums, bass or other instruments from any song. A quick impression is given in our new video:

How this feature can be used to create better accompaniment tracks for the Songs2See Game is explained here:

Additionally, we improved the automatic chord recognition and fixed some minor bugs. To complete the package, we added new, festive tunes to the Songs2See Game.

  • Henry Purcell - How happy the lover (1st Violin, 2nd Violin, Viola, Bass, 1st Soprano Saxophone, 2nd Soprano Saxophone, Alto Saxophone)
  • Friedrich Silcher - Alle Jahre wieder (1st Trumpet, 2nd Trumpet, Bass)
  • John Francis Wade - O Come All Ye Faithful (Violin)

We wish everyone a happy and healthy holiday season and a good start into the new year!

