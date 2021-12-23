【重大更新】提姆塔尔 更新公告

UI redo is officially released.

Adjusted the main screen page for entering the game, now all interfaces that can be clicked on are shown independently and visually.

The professions in the tavern are displayed independently, with the behavior of the professions displayed independently in the profession icons, and new space for text and profession stories.

We have made a pre-evaluation of the "difficulty" of each profession and displayed it as a "profession rating".

Optimized the enhancement purchase screen.

Optimized the in-game character display logic and added a "marker system" to make it easier for players to distinguish between team members of the same profession who have different behaviors.

Optimized the corresponding team switching, team display, and member selection interface.

Optimized the in-game store interface to make it more concise and intuitive.

Optimized the library page.

Optimized the event room display to make it more beautiful.

Reset the ui interface to make it display more flat.

Added some dynamic effects to the buttons.

Optimized the way the game works.

Optimized the game's battle logic.

After the game was launched, we collected some comments from our partners, among which the feedback about "the game operation lacks guidance and instructions" and "the game operation is complicated" was very concentrated. We took this very seriously, conducted a round of internal evaluation, and finally decided to do a reset of our UI.

The intention of the UI reset was to highlight the key information in the game and reduce the cost of comprehension for players.

The initial design of our UI was completed in late November and is now officially live. However, we will continue to optimize and adjust the UI for this version, and will listen to the views and opinions from the community, so we hope you will continue to support TeamTower!