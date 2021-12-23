Update 2021-12-23

Added
New Item
New Vehicle
Mini electric scooter has been added!
You can temporarily exchange scooters for 100 Traces of Charc on the event vending machine.
New Outfit
Casual hood zip-up that goes well with mini electric scooter, Normal scooter helmet, and Foam finger gloves have been added!
Object
It's not enough just to ride it! Mini electric scooter model has been added!
Coin shop item
- Mini electric scooter
- Casual hood zip-up
- Normal scooter helmet
- Foam finger gloves
- Mini electric scooter model
You can purchase the above items by coin or Ledit at the store.
