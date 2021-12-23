 Skip to content

On The Western Front update for 23 December 2021

Update - Dec 23

Share · View all patches · Build 7931552

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,

Busier than expected this month, so this update is a few weeks later than I hoped. However, I managed to add plane sprites and balloon sprites to match, as well as tweaking some things under the hood and fixing a few important bugs that were hindering gameplay. I was hoping to have unit selection cycling in this update, but it's taking longer than expected, so it should appear in the next update.

Bugfixes/Changes:

  • Plane and balloon sprites are now included.
  • Fixed bug in which Supply Units supplying an area were not remaining in the assigned area.
  • Units now receive a movement bonus during mass offensives.
  • Fixed potential crash before an enemy offensive.
  • The enemy AI is more aggressive on the Verdun map and will attempt to cover more ground per offensive.

Thanks for playing!

