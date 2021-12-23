Small Update - Patch 0.6.3

Hey again everyone!
Time for another update!
Just a small-ish one that I managed to get done just in time for Christmas!
The next major update is still a little while off so to fill the void I've added a few nice additions & a bunch of bug fixes.
After seeing a few requests I've added an experimental 8x game speed to go along with the 2x/4x speeds. Beware though, lower end hardware users may notice stuttering or framerate issues (especially on large end-game saves) as all AI paths & decisions are calculated 8x more than at regular speed.
There's also 2 new achievements for the achievement-hunters out there.
Here's the full 0.6.3 changelog:
_
―Changes & Improvements―
• Global lighting over the day/night cycle has been adjusted:
- Peak daytime brightness (10am-3pm) lasts longer
- Very early mornings (12am-3am) are now a little darker
- Afternoons (2pm-7pm) are now a little brighter
• Added 2 new achievements
• A new 8x game speed setting has been added (experimental)
• Significant changes made to the way AI pathfinding works
• The chair sprite has been improved & now has 7 color variations
• Cleaned up & improved brick-wall graphics
• Added new animations when NPCs interact with certain objects
• Males now have a chance to be fully bald once again
• The calendar has had many visual & performance upgrades
• Multiple new customer emotes have been added
• Many small performance optimisations to reduce stutter
―Balance Changes―
• Customers now get really embarrassed & take a huge hit to their mood if other customers can see them using a toilet
• Customers are slightly less annoyed by crowds
• The statue, TVs & plants have had their stat boosting radius reduced
―Bug Fixes―
• Children can no longer spawn with moustaches & beards
• Fixed bug causing slight time dilation when fast forwarding
• Fixed random crash related to diner seating
• Fixed crash related to pools being along the map border
• Fixed calendar bug allowing for class times to overlap
• Fixed various object depth drawing issues
• Additional minor bug fixes & improvements_
As a final note,
I might not be as responsive over the coming week or two as I'm going to take a small christmas break, before returning to continue working on the next major patch. (Unless this patch introduces more new bugs :/ )
Merry Christmas everyone!
