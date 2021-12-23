Small Update - Patch 0.6.3

Hey again everyone!

Time for another update!

Just a small-ish one that I managed to get done just in time for Christmas!

The next major update is still a little while off so to fill the void I've added a few nice additions & a bunch of bug fixes.

After seeing a few requests I've added an experimental 8x game speed to go along with the 2x/4x speeds. Beware though, lower end hardware users may notice stuttering or framerate issues (especially on large end-game saves) as all AI paths & decisions are calculated 8x more than at regular speed.

There's also 2 new achievements for the achievement-hunters out there.

Here's the full 0.6.3 changelog:

_

―Changes & Improvements―

• Global lighting over the day/night cycle has been adjusted:

Peak daytime brightness (10am-3pm) lasts longer

Very early mornings (12am-3am) are now a little darker

Afternoons (2pm-7pm) are now a little brighter

• Added 2 new achievements

• A new 8x game speed setting has been added (experimental)

• Significant changes made to the way AI pathfinding works

• The chair sprite has been improved & now has 7 color variations

• Cleaned up & improved brick-wall graphics

• Added new animations when NPCs interact with certain objects

• Males now have a chance to be fully bald once again

• The calendar has had many visual & performance upgrades

• Multiple new customer emotes have been added

• Many small performance optimisations to reduce stutter

―Balance Changes―

• Customers now get really embarrassed & take a huge hit to their mood if other customers can see them using a toilet

• Customers are slightly less annoyed by crowds

• The statue, TVs & plants have had their stat boosting radius reduced

―Bug Fixes―

• Children can no longer spawn with moustaches & beards

• Fixed bug causing slight time dilation when fast forwarding

• Fixed random crash related to diner seating

• Fixed crash related to pools being along the map border

• Fixed calendar bug allowing for class times to overlap

• Fixed various object depth drawing issues

• Additional minor bug fixes & improvements_

As a final note,

I might not be as responsive over the coming week or two as I'm going to take a small christmas break, before returning to continue working on the next major patch. (Unless this patch introduces more new bugs :/ )

Merry Christmas everyone!