 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

异世界攻略组 Isekai Team update for 23 December 2021

T5 Update 6.0

Share · View all patches · Build 7931355 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.Disintegrating a normal weapon will result in 1-18 weapon fragment based on its quality

2.Exclusive weapons are fully loaded and can be summoned by accumulating weapon fragments (hold down R to summon). Exclusive weapons have unique normal attack and charge attack, but exclusive weapons cannot be "normal enchanted".

Emendator longsword: Normal attack: light - light - light - Heavy. Charge attack: Flame Slash(Fast multi-section fire slash, plus long-range flying blade attack)

Devilian:Normal attack: Dark Laser. Charge attack: Necromancer Field(A large area blast deals magic damage and has a 6% chance of instant death, and summons several spirits for an auto-tracking attack)

Fire Dragon:Normal attack: Mass Fire. Charge attack: Fire dragon Bullets(Fire dragon bullet projectiles, causing massive damage and igniting enemies)

Blood Edge:Normal attack: light - light - light. Charge attack: Swivel Blade (During this time, the 'dash' movement was changed to 'blade jump' - (Teleport to the swivel dagger position and launch an area attack) )

3.Added a new window to the Temple of Space - Exclusive Weapon: You can change the exclusive enchant match of exclusive weapon here

4.Goblin merchants can be killed to loot goods, but there are serious consequences

5.Exclusive enchant for exclusive weapons will be introduced in the next update

Changed files in this update

异世界攻略组 Content Depot 1525491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.