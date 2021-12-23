1.Disintegrating a normal weapon will result in 1-18 weapon fragment based on its quality
2.Exclusive weapons are fully loaded and can be summoned by accumulating weapon fragments (hold down R to summon). Exclusive weapons have unique normal attack and charge attack, but exclusive weapons cannot be "normal enchanted".
Emendator longsword: Normal attack: light - light - light - Heavy. Charge attack: Flame Slash(Fast multi-section fire slash, plus long-range flying blade attack)
Devilian:Normal attack: Dark Laser. Charge attack: Necromancer Field(A large area blast deals magic damage and has a 6% chance of instant death, and summons several spirits for an auto-tracking attack)
Fire Dragon:Normal attack: Mass Fire. Charge attack: Fire dragon Bullets(Fire dragon bullet projectiles, causing massive damage and igniting enemies)
Blood Edge:Normal attack: light - light - light. Charge attack: Swivel Blade (During this time, the 'dash' movement was changed to 'blade jump' - (Teleport to the swivel dagger position and launch an area attack) )
3.Added a new window to the Temple of Space - Exclusive Weapon: You can change the exclusive enchant match of exclusive weapon here
4.Goblin merchants can be killed to loot goods, but there are serious consequences
5.Exclusive enchant for exclusive weapons will be introduced in the next update
异世界攻略组 Isekai Team update for 23 December 2021
T5 Update 6.0
