0.6.0+4 Hotfix Patch Note

Improved/Changed
- [World] Bump is removed where offroad meet paved road near the hospital (Thanks to 'ИНОА' for the report)
- [World] Overseas Imports' sign at the entrance is raised to allow container trailer can pass through
- [Ambulance] Ambulance passenger is removed from the offroad area (Thanks to '7HC' and 'Fayct' for the report)
- [Stuck] Character now can walk through vehicle if stuck inside (Thanks to 'TGEmanuel' for the report)
Bug Fixed
- [Crash] Fixed a crash that happens when exiting to main menu while driving a bus with passengers
- [Multiplayer] Vehicle randomly spins around slowly in multiplayer (Thanks to 'Altair91' for the report)
- [Multiplayer] Bus door opens in strange location during multiplayer (Thanks to 'Nope4Gaming' for the report)
- [Wide Monitor] Terrain polygon covers the roads in high FOV settings (Thanks to 'AZYKLE', 'facelesswaffe' and 'Tchey' for the report)
- [Parking] Parked vehicle in public parking space was not able to summon at the same spot (Thanks to 'Markopolo' for the report)
- [Autopilot] Autopilot followed a different cargo destination than GPS (Thanks to 'Atova' for the report)
- [Vehicle] Tow-truck in the dealership has malfunctioning blinker (Thanks to 'Dalob' for the report)
- [Vehicle] Enfo GT's rear seat passenger's head stick out from the roof (Thanks to '7HC' for the report)
- [Vehicle] Campy was unable to summon (Thanks to 'arko7' for the report)
- [Localization] Broken text in taxi passenger dialog for Turkish (Thanks to 'FIRAT155' for the report)
- [Rendering] Small side mirrors(Like Cervos) didn't render in the chase view (Thanks to 'Aviomarin' for the report)
Changed files in this update