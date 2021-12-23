 Skip to content

Bedroom Blackjack update for 23 December 2021

Release 0.9.9

Build 7931280 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Happy Holidays, Season's Greetings!

Here is a special release with some Christmas cheer.

Shana get's her campaign story and a little room redecorating.

Improvements

  • User Interface: Resized the speech bubble when the dealer speaks.
  • User Interface: Resized the card hand as cards are drawn.
  • Animation: Added finger gun animation to Emily's dialogue.
  • Dialogue: Added campaign dialogue for Shana.
  • Level Design: Added snow and snowman to Shana's bedroom.
  • Music: Added Christmas themed music to Shana's bedroom.

More to come soon.

Until next time, player.

