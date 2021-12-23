Release 0.9.9

Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Happy Holidays, Season's Greetings!
Here is a special release with some Christmas cheer.
Shana get's her campaign story and a little room redecorating.
Improvements
- User Interface: Resized the speech bubble when the dealer speaks.
- User Interface: Resized the card hand as cards are drawn.
- Animation: Added finger gun animation to Emily's dialogue.
- Dialogue: Added campaign dialogue for Shana.
- Level Design: Added snow and snowman to Shana's bedroom.
- Music: Added Christmas themed music to Shana's bedroom.
More to come soon.
Until next time, player.
Changed files in this update