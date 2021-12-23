Update 0.56.5 - New Year event!

Good day, fighters!

The New Year's update is already available for download, and with it, the New Year's event begins!

A special and very powerful creature has appeared in the world - the Frost Deer. Since this creature is mystical, it has powerful abilities and not everyone can handle it! Rumor has it that Frost Deer can be found in the "Forestry", "Minaev's Territory", "Big Village", "Eastern Territories", "Swamp" and "Coast" locations. Obviously, the habitats of this creature are very different, so in these territories, it is worth moving with extreme caution, preferably in groups!

Also, the Christmas Trees and Smuggler have appeared in the "Sunny", "Tunnels", "Black Sunset Camp", "Big Village" and "Coast" locations. You can get symbolic New Year's gifts from Smuggler in exchange for gift cards, as well as something very rare - the S&W .500 Special. Gift cards can be obtained by completing tasks, killing monsters, participating in events, extracting resources, and fishing.

Cards can be collected immediately after the update is released, and their spawn in the game will be stopped on January 10, 2022 at 00:00 UTC (03:00 Moscow time). By tradition, after the end of the event, all cards and the Smuggler himself will disappear. All gifts received from the Smuggler will remain with you (including purchased items).

New Year Bundles and painted sights

In addition to the updated New Year's bundles, the new equipment has appeared in the in-game store: stylized optical sights and muzzle brakes DT-01. They are suitable for many weapons in a paid color and are offered at quite affordable prices, while they have increased durability.

Other changes