New server : Oregon#1 - North America
New server : Paris#1 - Europe Union
Level achievement
(1) if you achieve 20 Level, you can get RTK-point (value of 5$).
(2) if you achieve 30 Level, you can get RTK-point (value of 10$).
(3) if you achieve 40 Level, you can get RTK-point (value of 15$).
(4) if you achieve 50 Level, you can get RTK-point (value of 20$).
(5) if you achieve 60 Level, you can get RTK-point (value of 25$).
(6) if you achieve 70 Level, you can get RTK-point (value of 35$).
Update
(1) Items purchased with RTK Points cannot be sold to the store to earn COIN.
(2) The physical attack speed has been added to the 「Bow of Buffalo」 and the 「★Bow of Buffalo」.
(3) Removed the weight option for Ring Necklace Earrings.
Retro Three Kingdoms update for 23 December 2021
New server and Event
