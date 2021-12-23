Boom 3D v1.3.0

Hey everyone!
Here’s what’s new with this update:
-
App Volume Controller: You can now control the levels of individual apps through Boom 3D.
-
Automatic Equalizer Preset Selection: Boom 3D can now automatically change the equalizer preset based on the app that is playing audio. This feature can be turned on in your settings.
-
Playlist Sorting: You can now sort your playlists by Album and Artist.
-
Import & Export Presets: Want to use your customized presets on another PC? We have added the option to easily import and export EQ presets.
-
We have also squished a couple of bugs that were causing trouble in the audio player, and a few performance improvements to ensure the best audio experience with Boom 3D.
We hope you enjoy this update during the holiday season! From all of us here at Global Delight, have a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2022 :)
Until next time,
Team Boom 3D
Changed files in this update